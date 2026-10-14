Hyderabad Police Bust Bike Theft Gang, Recover 36 Two-Wheelers Worth ₹20 Lakh



Hyderabad: The Begumpet police have arrested two alleged members of a motorcycle theft gang and recovered 36 two-wheelers worth approximately ₹20 lakh, police said. The arrests have helped crack 42 bike theft cases, according to the police.

The Begumpet Crime Team conducted a special investigation over the past three months following a series of motorcycle thefts across the city. Investigators examined theft locations, the movements of suspects and other evidence to identify those allegedly involved in the crimes.

According to the police, the gang primarily targeted vehicles parked near bus stands and parking areas. The accused allegedly used duplicate keys to steal motorcycles left unattended by their owners.

Police identified the prime accused, A-1 Sampangi Ramesh, as a person with 24 criminal cases registered against him across the state. The investigation revealed that the stolen motorcycles were allegedly sold for prices ranging from ₹8,000 to ₹12,000 each.

With the recovery of 36 vehicles, police are examining further details related to the cases and the identification of the rightful owners for the return of the recovered motorcycles.

The investigation into the 42 cases is continuing, police said.

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