Hyderabad CP Orders Action Against Auto Driver Watching Movie While Driving

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner has directed the Hyderabad Traffic Police (HYDTP) to trace an auto-rickshaw driver who was allegedly watching a movie on a mobile phone while driving and take stringent legal action as per law.

The incident came to light after a video of the driver was circulated on social media. The video reportedly shows the driver using two mobile phones, with one displaying navigation directions and the other playing a movie. The driver was also seen wearing headphones while operating the vehicle.

Taking note of the incident, the Hyderabad CP instructed traffic police officials to identify the driver of the auto-rickshaw bearing registration number TG15U2657 and initiate appropriate action.

Watching videos or using headphones while driving can significantly reduce a driver’s attention to traffic, potentially endangering passengers, pedestrians and other road users. Such conduct may attract legal action under applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, depending on the circumstances.

Passengers who notice dangerous driving are advised to alert the driver if it is safe to do so. If the unsafe behaviour continues or an immediate danger exists, they can contact emergency services through 112

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