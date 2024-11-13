Telangana Schools to Stay Closed on November 15: Know the Details

Hyderabad: Good news for students! Another holiday is coming up on November 15. Yes, you’ve heard it right. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, schools, and banks will remain closed in several states, including Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and others.

What is Guru Nanak Jayanti and Why is it Celebrated?

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. It is one of the most significant religious festivals for Sikhs worldwide. The day is celebrated with prayers, processions, and charitable activities. In addition to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, and Ravidas Jayanti are also observed on November 15, making it a day of multiple celebrations.

Holiday Across the Country

Given the importance of these occasions, many states will observe a holiday on November 15, 2024. The holiday will not just be in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti but also to honor Kartik Purnima and Ravidas Jayanti, which are significant in various regions of India. States like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar will all follow the holiday on November 15.

Bank Holidays: What Does It Mean for You?

Regarding bank holidays, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) determines the holidays based on a mix of national and regional celebrations. The second and fourth Saturdays of every month are also recognized as bank holidays. On November 15 (Friday), banks will remain closed across several states in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti, along with other celebrations. This could impact any banking-related activities you may have planned, so it’s important to check ahead for bank timings or alternative arrangements.

Additional Holidays in November

Aside from November 15, there are several more holidays this month that will be observed across the country:

November 17 (Sunday) will be a regular holiday, observed across all states.

will be a regular holiday, observed across all states. November 18 (Monday) marks Kanakadas Jayanti, which is a holiday in Karnataka.

marks Kanakadas Jayanti, which is a holiday in Karnataka. November 23 (Saturday) is the fourth Saturday of the month, a holiday in all states.

is the fourth Saturday of the month, a holiday in all states. November 24 (Sunday) is also a regular holiday observed across all states.

This November, it’s important to stay updated on the local holidays to ensure that your plans align with these dates.