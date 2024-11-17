Telangana Sees 61% Rise in Fine Paddy Cultivation Following Rs 500 Bonus Announcement

Hyderabad: Telangana has experienced a significant boost in fine variety paddy (sanna vadlu) cultivation, with an impressive 61% increase this kharif season. According to government sources, the area under cultivation has surged to 4 million acres, up from 2.5 million acres last year. This remarkable growth is attributed to the Rs 500 bonus per quintal on fine variety paddy, a key promise fulfilled by the Congress government as part of its election manifesto.

Factors Driving the Surge in Fine Paddy Cultivation

The decision to provide a Rs 500 bonus on the minimum support price (MSP) for fine paddy has had a major impact on farmers, incentivizing them to increase the cultivation area. Despite challenges, such as the Kaleshwaram Project being unable to store water as expected, Telangana has achieved record levels of paddy harvests this season.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in a social media post, congratulated the farmers for their achievement, noting that the increase in cultivation has occurred despite water storage issues. He emphasized that this increase marks the first time since the formation of Telangana that paddy cultivation has reached such levels under such circumstances.

Decline in Non-Fine Paddy Cultivation

While the fine paddy variety has seen a remarkable rise, the cultivation of non-fine variety paddy has witnessed a significant decline. The area under non-fine paddy cultivation has dropped from 4.1 million acres last year to just 2.63 million acres this season. This shift in preference towards fine paddy is attributed directly to the Rs 500 bonus incentive and the higher profitability it offers to farmers.

Overall Paddy Production and Procurement Plans

Despite the shift in crop variety, the state has seen an overall increase in paddy production. The total paddy production for the kharif season stands at 15.3 million tons, a slight increase from the 14.6 million tons produced last year. The total area under paddy cultivation in the state has also increased, from 65.94 lakh acres to 66.77 lakh acres during this rainy season.



Also Read: Hyderabad Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cold Spell Until

With this increase in production, the Civil Supplies Department in Telangana is preparing for the procurement of 8 million tons of paddy this season. This will be carried out through 7,411 procurement centers spread across the state. So far, nearly 1 million tons of paddy have already been procured from 1.41 lakh farmers.

Government’s Commitment to Farmers and Procurement System

The Telangana government has remained committed to ensuring that farmers receive fair prices for their produce. As part of this commitment, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to prevent any disruption in the procurement process by millers or traders. This decision highlights the government’s efforts to ensure smooth procurement and uphold the interests of farmers.

Debunking BRS Claims on Kaleshwaram’s Impact

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also took to social media to debunk claims made by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regarding the impact of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on paddy cultivation in the state. He criticized BRS’ propaganda, stating that the claims about Kaleshwaram increasing paddy cultivation in Telangana have been proven false.

Impact of the Rs 500 Bonus Scheme on Telangana’s Agriculture

The introduction of the Rs 500 bonus has proven to be a game-changer for Telangana’s agriculture sector. By offering this financial incentive, the Congress government has effectively boosted the cultivation of fine variety paddy, leading to higher yields and increased income for farmers. This policy has played a crucial role in addressing the agricultural challenges of the state while also fulfilling an important electoral promise.