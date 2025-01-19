Telangana: Several Injured as DCM Overturns Near Ghatkesar on Warangal Highway

Ghatkesar: A road accident occurred on the Warangal Highway near Ghatkesar on Sunday, when a DCM (Delivery Chassis Mechanism) vehicle, carrying 35 people from Uppunutala village, overturned due to brake failure.

The passengers were on their way to the popular pilgrimage site, Yadagirigutta, when the incident took place.

Accident Details: DCM Overturns Due to Brake Failure

The accident occurred in the early hours of the morning, causing panic among the passengers. According to initial reports, the DCM lost control as the brakes failed while traveling on the highway, causing the vehicle to overturn. Several passengers were injured in the incident, and the extent of their injuries is yet to be confirmed.

Injuries and Immediate Medical Assistance

The police were quick to respond to the situation, arriving at the accident site within minutes. Several of the injured individuals were promptly shifted to the nearby Ghatkesar Area Hospital for medical treatment. Authorities are currently assessing the severity of the injuries and working to provide further assistance to the victims.

Accident Impact: Family Members and Local Authorities Respond

The families of the passengers, who were traveling from Uppunutala village, expressed their distress and concern as they gathered at the hospital to be with their loved ones. The local police and emergency medical teams are working to ensure that all injured individuals receive the proper care and treatment.

Preventive Measures and Ongoing Investigation

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the exact cause of the brake failure that led to the accident. Police are working to understand whether the vehicle had been properly maintained or if any external factors contributed to the incident. They have urged all drivers to ensure their vehicles are in safe working condition before embarking on long journeys.

About Yadagirigutta: A Popular Pilgrimage Destination

Yadagirigutta, located in the Telangana region, is a prominent pilgrimage destination dedicated to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. The site draws thousands of devotees annually, making it an important location for religious tourism in the state.

Urging Road Safety Awareness

This tragic incident highlights the critical need for road safety awareness and the importance of regular vehicle maintenance. Authorities are encouraging all travelers to exercise caution while on the road, especially when traveling long distances to popular destinations like Yadagirigutta.