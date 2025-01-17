Telangana Skill University Partners with Singapore ITE for Skill Development

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Young India Skill University has entered into a partnership with the Singapore Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to collaborate on skill development initiatives.

MoU Signed in Singapore with Telangana Delegation

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other members of the state government delegation on the first day of their visit to Singapore.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation kicked off the visit by meeting with ITE officials. The delegation also toured the Singapore ITE campus, where they examined the institute’s skill development courses and advanced facilities.

Collaboration in Skill Development

The Telangana delegation engaged with experts from around 20 fields and ITE staff involved in training programs. During the discussions, the Telangana delegation requested ITE’s cooperation to support the Young India Skill University, which was established in Hyderabad‘s Fourth City.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy spoke with the ITE team, explaining the vision behind the establishment of the Skill University. Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Commerce, Industries and Commerce, D. Sridhar Babu briefed ITE about the courses launched at the university to equip youths with skills aligned to market demand.

Sridhar Babu also sought mutual cooperation between the two institutions to foster skill development. The ITE delegation responded positively and expressed readiness to collaborate with the Skill University.

Long-Term Collaboration in Various Sectors

Sridhar Babu expressed hopes that the partnership would lead to long-term collaborations in areas such as infrastructure development, renewable energy, sustainable initiatives, tourism, education, and skill building.

After detailed discussions, the MoU was signed by Parwinder Singh, Deputy Director, Academic and Admin Services, ITE; Fabian Cheong, Deputy Director, ITE Education Services (ITEES); and Young India Skill University Vice-Chancellor V.L.V.S.S. Subba Rao. The ITE delegation is scheduled to visit Hyderabad soon.

Delegation Members

The Telangana delegation also included Principal Secretary of Industries, Jayesh Ranjan; Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) MD Vishnuvardhan; and Chief Minister’s Special Secretary Ajit Reddy.