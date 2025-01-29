Telangana: Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organization, Launches Free Data Engineer Course

Hyderabad: In an ambitious effort to uplift unemployed graduates and bridge the gap in industry-required technical skills, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organization, Telangana, has announced a FREE Data Engineer Course under the prestigious Sri Sathya Sai Skill Development Program.

This initiative is designed to equip young professionals with in-demand data engineering skills, enhancing their employability and preparing them for lucrative career opportunities in the ever-evolving tech industry.

Why This Data Engineer Course is a Game-Changer

The field of data engineering is rapidly expanding, with industries increasingly relying on data-driven decision-making.

However, many young graduates lack the necessary practical experience and specialized training to secure roles in this high-demand field. Recognizing this challenge, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation has curated a comprehensive training program that offers hands-on learning and 100% free access to top-notch educational resources.

Who Can Apply?

The free Data Engineer course is open to graduates who have passed out between 2021 and 2024 and hold degrees in the following disciplines:

BSc (Bachelor of Science)

MSc (Master of Science)

B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology)

M.Tech (Master of Technology)

MCA (Master of Computer Applications)

By targeting this demographic, the program ensures that fresh graduates and young professionals who are actively seeking employment get access to career-enhancing training and placement assistance.

What Will Participants Learn?

The training program will provide candidates with real-world exposure to data engineering concepts, ensuring they develop expertise in:

Database Management & SQL

Big Data Technologies

Data Warehousing & ETL Pipelines

Cloud Data Engineering (AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud)

Programming with Python and Scala

Data Modeling & Analytics

Industry Best Practices for Handling Large Datasets

With a strong focus on practical learning, participants will work on live projects and case studies, ensuring they gain job-ready skills.

Placement Assistance for a Bright Future

One of the standouts features of this free Data Engineering course is the dedicated placement assistance provided to candidates upon successful completion.

Also Read | Telangana Contingent Excels at 38th National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand

Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organization has partnered with leading IT firms and startups to connect trained candidates with potential employers, thereby increasing their chances of landing a high-paying job in the field of data engineering.

How to Apply for the Free Data Engineering Course?

Interested candidates can easily apply for the course through the official website www.sethu.ai. Alternatively, they can call 9052372023 for further details and assistance.

Why Choose This Program?

✔ 100% Free Training – No hidden fees, ensuring accessibility to all eligible candidates. ✔ Industry-Relevant Curriculum – Focused on real-world applications and industry needs. ✔ Hands-on Experience – Work on real-time projects and case studies. ✔ Placement Support – Get direct assistance in securing a job post-training. ✔ Expert Mentors – Learn from experienced industry professionals.

Bridging the Skill Gap in Telangana

The Sri Sathya Sai Skill Development Program is a visionary initiative aimed at creating a future-ready workforce in Telangana. With this free Data Engineering training, the organization is not only helping unemployed youth secure a bright future but also contributing to the overall growth of the IT sector in India.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to upskill and secure a rewarding career in Data Engineering. Apply today and take the first step toward a successful future!