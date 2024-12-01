Telangana State Tug of War Association Holds Annual General Body Meeting, Elects New Office Bearers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tug of War Association held its Annual General Body Meeting at the Fathe Maidhan Club, Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad. The event, which included the election of office bearers for the upcoming term, was conducted under the supervision of Smt. Madhavi Patil, presiding officer. Mr. Praveen, an observer from the Olympic Association, and Mr. Madhan Mohan, Secretary General of the Tug of War Federation of India, were also present to oversee the proceedings.

The election process was smooth and concluded with the unanimous selection of the new office bearers who will serve a term from 2024 to 2028. The newly elected officials are:

President: Mr. A Mahesh Vice President: Mr. K Santoesh Kumar Vice President: Mr. G Bharatha Reddy Vice President: Mr. M Yadaiah General Secretary: Mr. M Brammanandam Joint Secretary: Mr. A Sampath Kumar Joint Secretary: Mr. P Mallikarjun Joint Secretary: Mrs. B Deepa Treasurer: Mrs. CH Jyothi

The newly elected team brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the association, with a focus on continuing the development and promotion of the sport of Tug of War in the state. The elections were conducted in a transparent and fair manner, ensuring the association’s commitment to growth and excellence.

The Telangana State Tug of War Association, under the leadership of the new office bearers, aims to strengthen the sport’s grassroots initiatives, organize tournaments, and enhance the overall visibility and participation in Tug of War events across the state.

The event was an important milestone for the association, marking the beginning of a new chapter in its journey, and the newly elected officials are expected to drive the association toward greater success in the coming years.