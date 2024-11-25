Telangana Swimmers Shine at 68th SGFI National Swimming Championship 2024

Rajkot: Telangana’s young swimmers have made an impressive mark at the 68th SGFI National Swimming Championship 2024 held in Rajkot, Gujarat, from November 24th to 30th.

Competing in the Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 age categories for both boys and girls, the Telangana team has brought home several accolades, with standout performances in various events.

Outstanding Performances by Telangana Swimmers

Suhas Preetham led the charge for Telangana, bagging two gold medals. He clinched the gold in the 200 Meter Individual Medley (U-17 Boys) with a timing of 2:13.73 seconds, edging out his teammate Varshith Dhulipudi, who secured the silver with a close timing of 2:14.04 seconds. G. Menon Pritiviraj from CISCE finished in third place with a timing of 2:14.15 seconds.

Suhas also triumphed in the 100 Meter Backstroke (U-17 Boys) event, where he clocked an impressive 59.74 seconds, securing another gold. The silver was claimed by Abhijit Sungar Aman from Goa (59.96 seconds), and the bronze went to Venkata Madhira Vedant from CBSE (1:00.68 seconds).

Nithya Sagi Sri and Shivani Karra, representing Telangana, also shone brightly in the girls’ categories. Nithya clinched the silver in the 100 Meter Backstroke (U-17 Girls) with a timing of 1:09.24 seconds, narrowly missing the gold, which went to Winciya S. Maria from Tamil Nadu (1:08.61 seconds). Roy Sagnika of West Bengal finished third.

In the 100 Meter Backstroke (U-14 Girls), Telangana’s Shivani Karra secured the silver with a timing of 1:11.38 seconds, just behind Binil Shreya from CISCE (1:11.03 seconds), while Nair Aadya from CBSE earned the bronze.

Coach John Siddiqui’s Role

The remarkable achievements of the Telangana swimmers were supported by their dedicated coach John Siddiqui, whose guidance played a significant role in the swimmers’ success. His training and strategies have been key to the athletes’ stellar performances on the national stage.

A Promising Future for Telangana Swimming

The success at the 68th SGFI National Swimming Championship highlights the growing strength of Telangana’s swimming talent, particularly in the Under-14 and Under-17 categories. With their consistent performance, these swimmers have demonstrated their potential to represent the state and country on even bigger platforms in the future.

The event continues till November 30th, and more medals are expected from Telangana’s talented athletes.