Telangana to continue talks with Maharashtra on Tummidihatti Barrage

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will continue discussions with Maharashtra on the proposed Tummidihatti Barrage across the Pranahita River, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directing irrigation officials to maintain close coordination with their counterparts in the neighbouring state.

Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy held a review meeting with officials on Tuesday to discuss the project and the outcome of recent talks with Maharashtra.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Revanth Reddy asked officials to prepare comprehensive details of areas likely to be submerged and exchange all relevant documents, including existing agreements and other important information, with Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister said Telangana was prepared to provide adequate compensation for any land in Maharashtra affected by submergence and was willing to deposit the required funds in a joint account of the two state governments. He also said Telangana would not object to Maharashtra conducting its own survey of the potential submergence areas.

Officials were directed to provide all information sought by Maharashtra without delay.

A Telangana delegation led by Revanth Reddy met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 26. Fadnavis had responded positively to considering Telangana’s request for approval to construct the barrage at a height of 152 metres, while stressing the need to complete technical, environmental and administrative procedures.

Maharashtra had proposed a joint committee headed by the Principal Secretaries of the Irrigation Departments of both states to examine the proposed height, water availability, submergence, affected agricultural lands, compensation and other technical issues.

The committee is also expected to assess the concerns of both states and prepare a timeline and roadmap for further discussions and necessary action.