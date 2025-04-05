Telangana to Invite Tenders for Renewable Energy Plants: Sandeep Sultania at International Green Energy Conference

Hyderabad:The Telangana government is set to invite tenders shortly for the installation of renewable energy plants as part of its State Energy Policy 2025, aiming to generate 20,000 MW of green energy by 2030. This was announced by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Energy Secretary, Government of Telangana, while inaugurating the 3rd International Conference on Green Technology, Policy and Finance (ICGTPF) held in Hyderabad on Friday.

The conference, organized by the Chandradeep Solar Research Institute at Red Hills, brought together over 200 experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss the future of sustainable energy and the integration of Artificial Intelligence in the sector.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Sultania emphasized the need for green energy in India’s development journey. “Energy and development go hand in hand. We must transition from fossil fuels to green energy sources that produce less pollution,” he said. Highlighting Telangana’s achievements, he noted that one-third of the state’s current energy generation—approximately 8,938 MW—comes from renewable sources. The government targets 20,000 MW by 2030 and 40,000 MW by 2040.

He stressed the importance of grid stability and affordable energy storage technologies. “Currently, we rely on PSP (Pumped Storage Projects) and battery storage. However, lithium-based storage is not sustainable, and we lack domestic lithium reserves. Research is ongoing into alternatives like sodium and carbon dioxide-based storage,” he explained. He also encouraged industry investment in green technologies and underscored the role of AI in optimizing renewable energy systems.

Ajay Mishra, Chairman of ICGTPF, said the conference was focused on leveraging AI to improve green energy efficiency. “Hyderabad, being a hub for technology and innovation, is the ideal venue for such forward-looking discussions,” he remarked.

Dr. Suresh Singhal, President of FTCCI, in his welcome address, said the integration of AI in the renewable sector is no longer optional. “It is a necessity to ensure a sustainable energy future,” he added.

British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen highlighted the challenges of AI’s energy consumption. “While AI helps optimize energy use, it also consumes a lot of power. We must address this while tackling climate change. The UK has attracted £43 billion in green investments over the last three years,” he said, urging youth to lead the green energy revolution.

The conference also featured panel discussions on key topics including AI & ML for wind power installation, the future of solar energy with AI integration, and the role of AI in green hydrogen generation.

Dr. Sandip Chattopadhyay, Organising Secretary, and Prof. (Dr.) G. Venkata Narasimha Reddy also addressed the gathering.