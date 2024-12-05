Telangana Transport Department’s New Logo Unveiled by CM Revanth Reddy

As part of the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu celebrations, a grand event was organized by the Telangana Transport Department at HMDA Grounds. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy graced the occasion as the chief guest, unveiling the new logo of the department.

Marking a new chapter in Telangana’s public transport system, the government announced the rebranding of TSRTC as Telangana Transport Department (TGTD). The revamped identity symbolizes the state’s vision for modernized, efficient, and sustainable transportation.

The event was attended by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, government advisors, GHMC officials, corporation chairpersons, and senior officers.

Speaking at the ceremony, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of innovation in public services, expressing his commitment to making Telangana a leader in transportation infrastructure. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar lauded the initiative, calling it a step towards strengthening the transport network and improving connectivity across the state.

The new logo reflects the department’s focus on progress and inclusivity, setting the stage for a transformative future in Telangana’s transport sector.