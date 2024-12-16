Telangana winter Assembly session resumes

Hyderabad: The winter session of Telangana Legislative Assembly has resumed on Monday with opposition BRS walking out and staging protests against the Congress government over sarpanch pending bills and other issues.

As soon as the house assembled at around 1000 hours, sessions began with question hour and the BRS members walked out of the Assembly after they received no proper response over pending bills of sarpanch’s.

Responding to the protest, Minister of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Danasari Anasuya (also known as Seethakka), said, ” The pending Sarpanch bills are not new, they have been there since 2014.”

Earlier, BRS MLAs carried placards and raised slogans in protest against the government’s response towards Lagacharla farmers.

After the question hour, the house condoled over the demise of three former MLAs earlier – Komireddi Jyothi Devi, Vooke Abbaiah and D.Ramachandra Reddy.

Before adjourning the house for tea break at around 1155 hours announced by speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, the house introduced Telangana Sports University bill, 2024 and Telangana Universities Amendment Bill, 2024.

After the tea break, a short discussion ‘Telangana State Tourism Policy’ will be held in the House.