Tension in Hyderabad: Why is MLA Danam Nagender Demanding a Stop to Demolitions?

Mild tension prevailed in Chintal Basti near Shadan College on Wednesday afternoon when Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender created a ruckus over the ongoing demolition of alleged illegal structures. The civic authorities were carrying out the demolitions when the MLA intervened, demanding that the operation be stopped immediately.

MLA’s Intervention:

Nagender, visibly upset, approached the demolition site and questioned the authorities about carrying out the operation without informing him, stating that he, as the local elected representative, should have been consulted. The MLA expressed his concern for the poor residents, arguing that demolishing their homes was unjust, especially in his constituency.

Also Read: 20 Dead as Pushpak Express Goes Up in Flames – Is Indian Railways Failing Its Passengers?

Warning from the MLA:

Nagender further warned that the demolitions should cease until Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returned from his tour to Davos. He emphasized that demolishing the houses of the poor was not acceptable, and urged for a more compassionate approach to handling the situation.

Contradictory Statements:

Earlier, on Hydraa, the MLA had claimed that he had instructed the authorities not to use their authority against the impoverished slum dwellers. However, he also acknowledged that there were several illegal constructions in the area, suggesting they should be demolished in the right manner.

Police Intervention:

To prevent further escalation, Saifabad and Khairatabad police officers arrived at the scene to calm the situation and ensure the MLA left the area. Additional police forces were deployed to maintain law and order while the demolition operation continued.