TGPCB Denies Delhi-Like Pollution Levels in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid growing concerns sparked by social media rumors, the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has firmly refuted claims suggesting that Hyderabad’s air quality is deteriorating to levels seen in Delhi. On Monday, November 25, the TGPCB reassured residents that the city’s air quality remains within acceptable limits, emphasizing the importance of accurate data to avoid unnecessary panic.

Hyderabad’s AQI Remains in the “Moderate” Range

The TGPCB released official data highlighting Hyderabad’s Air Quality Index (AQI) for November 22, 23, and 24, which stood at 120, 123, and 123, respectively. These readings fall under the “moderate” category as per India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). Officials stressed that Hyderabad’s AQI typically fluctuates between “good” and “moderate” categories, depending on seasonal variations.

“The AQI improves during the rainy season and remains moderate in winter, far from alarming levels,” TGPCB officials stated.

Discrepancies in AQI Reports from Third-Party Apps

The TGPCB pointed out that many third-party air quality monitoring apps often show inflated AQI levels for Indian cities, including Hyderabad. These discrepancies arise because such apps calculate AQI using air quality standards from Europe and the United States, which differ significantly from India’s standards.

“These global standards are not directly applicable to Telangana’s air quality,” the TGPCB clarified, urging citizens to rely on verified sources for accurate AQI updates.

To ensure transparency and provide accurate air quality data, the TGPCB recommended using the SAMEER app, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The app offers real-time AQI updates and solutions for air pollution mitigation through scientific analysis.

By adopting SAMEER, citizens can access reliable information and avoid confusion caused by unverified third-party sources.

Hyderabad vs. Delhi: A Clear Contrast in Air Quality

Delhi, notorious for its severe air pollution, often records AQI levels exceeding 400, categorized as “severe” under NAAQS. This starkly contrasts with Hyderabad’s AQI, which generally remains below 200, even during winter when pollution levels tend to rise slightly.

The TGPCB emphasized that Hyderabad does not face the same challenges as Delhi, which grapples with extreme pollution from vehicular emissions, industrial activities, stubble burning in nearby states, and adverse meteorological conditions.

Also Read | Hyderabad Sees Improvement in Air Quality: PM10 and PM2.5 Levels Decrease

Citizens Advised to Avoid Panic

Reiterating its commitment to public welfare, the TGPCB urged Hyderabad residents to rely on verified data to avoid unnecessary alarm. Officials highlighted the board’s proactive measures in monitoring and mitigating air pollution across Telangana.

“Unverified social media claims can lead to misinformation. Citizens should trust authentic data from government sources like the TGPCB and CPCB,” the board advised.

Steps to Maintain Healthy Air Quality in Hyderabad

While Hyderabad’s air quality is not a cause for immediate concern, the TGPCB encouraged citizens to adopt sustainable practices to maintain and improve air quality:

Reduce Vehicular Emissions: Use public transport, carpooling, and eco-friendly vehicles. Limit Burning of Waste: Avoid burning garbage, dry leaves, or other materials that contribute to air pollution. Plant More Trees: Green cover plays a crucial role in reducing air pollution. Use Renewable Energy: Opt for solar or other renewable energy sources where possible. Stay Informed: Regularly check AQI updates via the SAMEER app.

Conclusion

Hyderabad’s air quality remains well within the safe range, contrary to misleading reports comparing it to Delhi’s severe pollution levels. The Telangana Pollution Control Board’s timely clarification underscores the need for verified information to prevent unnecessary panic among citizens.

By relying on accurate data sources and adopting sustainable practices, Hyderabad can continue to enjoy better air quality while addressing the challenges of urbanization.