TGRTC Services Hit by Ticket Machine Glitch in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bus services of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) were partially disrupted in Mancherial district early Saturday morning following a technical glitch in the Android-based ITMS (Intelligent Ticket Management System) ticketing machines.

Technical Glitch Affects Early Morning Services

According to officials, the malfunction occurred between 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM, impacting thousands of passengers across various routes. Conductors were unable to issue tickets due to the sudden breakdown of the handheld ticketing devices.

Server and Database Error Identified

The issue was traced to a server and database error within the ITMS system. Mancherial Depot Manager S. Janardhan stated, “The technical team acted promptly, and services were fully restored by 6:00 AM. Conductors have resumed issuing tickets via machines.”

Disruption Reported Across Telangana

Similar problems were reported in other depots across Telangana, though services were normalized shortly afterward. The disruption primarily affected early morning commuters who were unable to obtain proper fare receipts.

TGSRTC Promises Preventive Measures

TGSRTC has assured passengers that preventive measures will be taken to avoid future disruptions. The corporation is reportedly reviewing its ITMS infrastructure to ensure consistent service delivery across all districts.