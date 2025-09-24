TGSRTC Becomes the First Public Transport Corporation to Integrate AI Technology

Hyderabad: In a pioneering step towards leveraging advanced technology, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has become the first public transport corporation in India to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its operations.

This landmark initiative marks a new era in public transport management, focused on enhancing efficiency, reducing operational costs, ensuring commuter convenience, and improving employee welfare.

TGSRTC has partnered with Hansa Equity Partners LLP to implement the AI project across all depots. The firm will provide technical expertise, strategic planning, and specialised training for TGSRTC’s dedicated technology team, ensuring seamless execution.

Employee health monitoring: Through the grand health challenge, medical reports of over 40,000 employees are being analysed using AI and machine learning to identify health risks and promote preventive care. A successful pilot in six depots is now being scaled up corporation-wide. This will help improve crew productivity significantly.

AI-driven scheduling: TGSRTC is preparing to introduce automated, demand-based scheduling of bus services. AI models will analyse traffic patterns, festivals, weekly trends, and passenger demand to optimize fleet deployment. This will contribute to greater resource utilisation, cutting the wastage.

Operational efficiency: AI will be utilised to monitor employee performance, streamline operations, and minimise costs, while ensuring faster and commuter-friendly services.

A detailed presentation on AI implementation was recently made to the Minister for Transport and BC welfare Ponnam Prabhakar at the Secretariat, on Wednesday. The session was attended by Vikas Raj, special chief secretary, Transport and Roads and Buildings dept, V.C. Sajjanar, managing director of TGSRTC, and other senior officials.

The Minister lauded TGSRTC’s forward-looking approach, observing that AI is shaping the future across sectors worldwide. He commended the corporation’s initiative and urged officials to ensure collaborative execution for long-term success. On this occasion, Ponnam Prabhakar felicitated Trinadha Babu and Suneel Regulla of Hansa Equity Partners LLP for their vital contributions since the inception of the Strategic Deployment Plan (SDP) in 2021, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

TGSRTC officials emphasised that the AI project stems from the success of the strategic deployment plan, initiated in 2021. The SDP has been instrumental in aligning TGSRTC with modern transport requirements, improving passenger services, Digital transformation, and strengthening financial sustainability.

Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar highlighted that AI adoption is a strategic leap to prepare TGSRTC for future challenges. He stated that AI integration will significantly enhance the speed, transparency, and accuracy of services, while enabling smart scheduling to meet dynamic passenger needs. He expressed pride that TGSRTC is setting a national benchmark by being the first in India’s public transport sector to adopt such technology.

The review meeting was also attended by executive directors Munishekar Khushrosha Khan, Venkanna, Rajasekhar, Chief Traffic Manager Sridevi, Chief Personnel Manager Ushadevi, Chief Engineer (IT ) Sridevi, and other senior officials.