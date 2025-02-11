Hyderabad: TGSRTC Unveils Electric Bus Service to Airport: A Game-Changing Move for Commuters

Hyderabad: In a significant move to ease travel for passengers heading to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has launched a new electric bus service. The service, named Pushpak Electric Buses, will operate through key areas in the city, providing a comfortable and eco-friendly travel option for airport-bound passengers.

Convenient Routes and Regular Services

Starting tomorrow, the Pushpak Electric Buses will run every hour from JBS (Jambagh Bus Station) to the airport, ensuring a seamless connection for travelers. The buses will pass through major locations including Secunderabad Railway Station, Secretariat, Nampally, Afzalgunj, Bahadurpura, and Aramghar, making it easier for passengers to access the airport from various parts of the city.

A Sustainable and Efficient Mode of Travel

The introduction of electric buses is a part of TGSRTC’s commitment to enhancing sustainable transportation options within the city. These electric buses not only provide a greener alternative but are also expected to improve the overall efficiency of travel to the airport, reducing the reliance on private vehicles and minimizing traffic congestion.

Starting Tomorrow

This new service will begin operating from tomorrow, giving passengers a fresh and reliable transportation choice to the airport. The buses are designed to ensure comfort and punctuality, making it easier for passengers to travel to the airport while contributing to a cleaner environment.

With the introduction of these electric buses, TGSRTC aims to provide both convenience and sustainability, setting a new standard for public transportation in Hyderabad.