Threat Calls to Pawan Kalyan: Police Begin Investigation

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s office reportedly received threatening phone calls from an unidentified individual. The caller allegedly warned of plans to assassinate Pawan Kalyan, creating a stir.

Mohammed Yousuf9 December 2024 - 18:56
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s office reportedly received threatening phone calls from an unidentified individual. The caller allegedly warned of plans to assassinate Pawan Kalyan, creating a stir.

Upon receiving the information, officials from Pawan Kalyan’s office alerted the police, who have initiated an investigation. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are working to trace the caller and uncover the motive behind these threats.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

