Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast Across Tamil Nadu: IMD Alerts Southern Districts

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a weather advisory predicting widespread rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across several districts of Tamil Nadu until Thursday, January 23.

Southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, and Kanyakumari, are expected to experience heavy rainfall during this period.

Weather Patterns Driving Rainfall in Tamil Nadu

The RMC reports that light to moderate northeasterly and easterly winds at lower tropospheric levels are sustaining the ongoing rain activity.

The Northeast Monsoon, which began on October 1, 2024, has been particularly vigorous over Tamil Nadu, resulting in higher-than-average rainfall across the state and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Rainfall Statistics for Key Regions

Over the weekend and early Monday, districts such as Tirunelveli and Tenkasi reported heavy rainfall. The Manjolai Hills region recorded the highest rainfall, with:

Oothu: 15.1 cm

Naalumukku: 13.7 cm

Kakkachi: 12 cm

Manjolai: 10.6 cm

Other areas, including Karuppanathi (3.6 cm), Ayikudi (3.1 cm), and Servalar (1.8 cm), also experienced moderate rainfall.

Impact on Reservoirs and Dams

The continuous rainfall has significantly increased the inflow to Papanasam and Manimuthar dams. While this is a welcome development for water resources, it has disrupted normal life in several regions, including Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Alangulam, Ambasamudram, and Sankarankovil.

Tourism and Safety Restrictions

As a precaution, the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve administration has prohibited tourists from bathing in the Manimuthar waterfalls and Thalaiyanai due to safety risks. Similarly, the Courtallam waterfalls in Tenkasi district are closed to visitors because of strong water inflow from the Western Ghats’ catchment areas.

Fishermen Warned of Rough Seas

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to squally weather conditions along the southern Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, and the Gulf of Mannar.

Wind speeds are expected to range between 35–45 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 55 km/h over the next two days.

Tamil Nadu’s Monsoon Rainfall Surplus

Tamil Nadu has recorded a 14% surplus in rainfall during the Northeast Monsoon season, receiving 447 mm compared to the seasonal average of 393 mm. Notable statistics include:

Chennai: 845 mm (16% above average)

845 mm (16% above average) Coimbatore: 47% increase

These figures highlight the vigorous activity of the monsoon, bolstered by systems like Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu from November 29 to December 1, causing significant rainfall and devastation.

Forecast for the Coming Days

The RMC predicts above-average rainfall across Tamil Nadu, with coastal districts, including Chennai, likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Southern districts should remain alert as heavy rains and strong winds are expected to persist until January 23.