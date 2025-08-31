Hyderabad Tragedy: TMRIES Student Mohd Rizwan (14) Dies Suddenly, AIMIM Demands Probe

In a deeply tragic incident, 14-year-old Mohd Rizwan, son of Mr. Nazeer and resident of Abu Sayeed Colony under Santosh Nagar Division, passed away late on Sunday night. Rizwan, a bright student of TMRIES Yakutpura Boys 2, was reportedly declared “brought dead” at Focus Hospital after his family was called around 11:30 p.m.

The sudden and unexpected death of the young boy, who had no known health issues, has left his family and the local community in shock and grief.

On the instructions of AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj visited the bereaved family despite the ongoing Assembly session. He assured the family of full support in seeking justice and pressed the government for accountability.

MLA Meraj also contacted Mr. Shafiullah, Secretary for Minorities Welfare, who personally visited the family on behalf of the department. AIMIM has demanded a thorough enquiry by the Telangana Government into the circumstances surrounding Rizwan’s death, citing possible negligence.

Several AIMIM leaders, including Kurmaguda Corporator Mr. Shaffath Ali, Rein Bazar Corporator Mr. Wasayuddin, along with primary unit members, were also present with the grieving family.

The incident has stirred widespread concern, with community members urging authorities to conduct a transparent investigation and ensure such tragedies are prevented in the future.