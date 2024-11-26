TOMCOM Announces Job Opportunities for Engineers and Graduates

Telangana

TOMCOM has established partnerships with various government and private agencies across countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK, and other Gulf nations.

Safiya Begum26 November 2024 - 17:26
Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM), a registered agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Telangana State Government, is offering exciting career opportunities for engineering graduates and professionals in Japan’s booming semiconductor and automotive sectors.

The demand for Semiconductor Engineers and Automotive Technicians in Japan is currently high, and TOMCOM is inviting applications from eligible candidates with degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or Construction Machinery. Applicants should be below the age of 30. Successful candidates will receive competitive compensation packages, with TOMCOM facilitating their recruitment through safe and legal migration channels.

Interested candidates can send their updated resumes to [email protected]. For more details, visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in or contact TOMCOM at 94400-48590/94400-51452.

