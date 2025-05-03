Toyota Land Cruiser FJ SUV Global Launch Delayed to 2026 – What to Expect

Toyota is gearing up to introduce a brand-new mid-size SUV for the international market, potentially under the Land Cruiser moniker. Initially expected to debut by the end of 2025, recent updates suggest that Toyota has pushed the timeline, with the Land Cruiser FJ now slated for a global unveiling in the first half of 2026.

Land Cruiser FJ: Positioned Below the Fortuner

While Toyota has not confirmed whether the Land Cruiser FJ will come to India, the growing demand for SUVs in the country makes its future launch a possibility. This new model will be positioned below the Fortuner in the global lineup, offering a more compact and possibly more affordable alternative.

Teased in 2023, Official Trademark Filed

The Land Cruiser FJ first appeared in a teaser released by Toyota in 2023. In that teaser, it was shown as the smallest member of the Land Cruiser family, which includes the flagship LC300, the LC250 (Prado), and the rugged 70 Series. Toyota later filed a trademark for the name Land Cruiser FJ, fueling speculation about its design and specifications.

Built on Ladder-Frame Chassis with IMV 0 Platform

The upcoming mid-size SUV will be built on a ladder-frame chassis, most likely the IMV 0 platform, which also underpins models like the Toyota Hilux Champ sold in select global markets. To keep costs in check, Toyota has opted out of using the more premium TNGA-F platform that supports the Land Cruiser 250 and 300 series.

Rugged Design and Off-Road Ready Features Expected

Although Toyota has kept the SUV’s design under wraps, early renders based on teaser images show a boxy and upright stance, modern lighting elements, high ground clearance, chunky off-road tires, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

In terms of dimensions, the Land Cruiser FJ will be approximately 4.5 meters long, with a wheelbase of 2,750mm, placing it close to the footprint of the Corolla Cross available in overseas markets.

2.7L Petrol Engine and Potential Hybrid Option

Under the hood, the Land Cruiser FJ is expected to feature a 2.7-litre 2TR-FE four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 161 bhp and 246 Nm of torque. This will be paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a 4-wheel-drive system.

Toyota may also offer a hybrid powertrain in select markets, in line with its global push for electrified vehicles.