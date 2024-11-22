TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud: Adani Deals to Face Review Amid Alleged Irregularities

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud announced that agreements between the Telangana State government and the Adani Group will be scrutinized and potentially revoked if evidence of irregularities emerges.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Goud stressed that deals conforming to legal standards would remain intact, while any unlawful agreements would be canceled. The State government reportedly signed ₹45,000 crore worth of agreements with various companies, including the Adani Group, during the Davos summit.

Goud clarified that no land was allocated to the Adani Group by the State, and a ₹100 crore donation by Gautam Adani to the Skills University initiative was made transparently for public benefit. “If BRS leaders like KT Rama Rao contributes ₹50 or ₹100 crore for public welfare, we will accept it,” he said, emphasizing Congress’s commitment to accountability.

Highlighting Congress’s alignment with Rahul Gandhi’s call for an in-depth investigation into Adani Group’s activities, Goud asserted, “A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is necessary to expose the irregularities. If wrongdoing is proven, action must be taken against all individuals involved, regardless of their stature.”

Goud also criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, alleging that the Adani Group had engaged in questionable financial dealings in the past. He assured that under Congress governance, all transactions would be transparent and accountable.

The Congress party continues to push for the formation of a JPC, arguing that its findings could lead to significant legal repercussions for Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and demand accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This declaration solidifies Congress’s position on addressing corruption and ensuring transparency in public-private partnerships.