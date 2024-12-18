Traffic Advisory: Diversions Announced for Foot-Over-Bridge Construction at DRDO, Hyderabad: Check Important Details

Hyderabad: In light of the ongoing construction work for a Footover Bridge near DRDO, Rakshapuram, significant traffic diversions will be implemented on the inner ring road in Hyderabad on the night of December 19, 2024. The vehicular movement will be restricted from the DMRL Crossroad to Aramghar from 11:00 PM on December 19 to 5:00 AM on December 20, 2024.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the construction, the following diversions will be in effect:

Traffic from Aramghar and Katedan towards Santoshnagar : Vehicles will be diverted at Katedan X roads and Aramghar X roads towards Bahadurpura Zoo Park road.

: Vehicles will be diverted at Katedan X roads and Aramghar X roads towards Bahadurpura Zoo Park road. Traffic from Sagar Ring Road and Santoshnagar towards Katedan and Aramghar : Vehicles will be redirected at Manda Mallamma Junction towards Balapur Airport Road, Pahadi Shareef, MBNR X Road, and the Inner Ring Road towards Aramghar.

: Vehicles will be redirected at Manda Mallamma Junction towards Balapur Airport Road, Pahadi Shareef, MBNR X Road, and the Inner Ring Road towards Aramghar. Traffic from Srisailam Highway towards Sagar Road : Vehicles will be diverted towards Balapur Airport Road, Mandamallama Junction, and Sagar Road.

: Vehicles will be diverted towards Balapur Airport Road, Mandamallama Junction, and Sagar Road. Traffic from Falaknuma towards DMRL X Roads: Vehicles will be diverted at MBNR X Roads towards Srisailam Road, Balapur Airport Road, and Manda Mallamma Junction.

Commuters are urged to avoid the affected routes and follow the diversions provided.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police advise all citizens to stay updated on the traffic situation by following their social media platforms @Hyderabad Traffic Police on Facebook and @HYDTP on Twitter. In case of any travel-related emergencies, drivers can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance.

P. Viswa Prasad, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, has requested the public’s cooperation in adhering to the diversions to facilitate smooth construction work and maintain road safety.