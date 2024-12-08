Tragic Accident in Khopoli: Man Killed as Out-of-Control Container Trailer Crashes into Food Court Mall

A devastating accident occurred near the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Khopoli, Raigad district, Maharashtra, when a massive container trailer lost control, wreaking havoc in the area.

The vehicle collided with multiple vehicles and ultimately crashed into a food court mall, resulting in the tragic death of one individual.

The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, shows the chaotic moments as the trailer veered off course, leaving destruction in its wake. Emergency services rushed to the scene to provide aid and assess the damage.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, with initial reports suggesting brake failure as a possible factor. The local administration has urged drivers to exercise caution and ensure vehicle safety checks to prevent such tragedies.

Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and those affected by this tragic incident.