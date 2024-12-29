Tragic Deaths of Two Policemen in Telangana: Suicides Amid Personal and Financial Struggles

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, two policemen in Telangana died by suicide in two separate incidents on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

These incidents have raised concerns about the mental health of police personnel and the stress factors they face in their professional and personal lives. The deaths occurred in Medak and Siddipet districts, highlighting a growing issue of suicides among law enforcement officers in the state.

Incident 1: Head Constable Takes His Life in Medak District

The first incident occurred in Medak district, where Head Constable Sai Kumar took his own life. His body was found hanging from a tree near the Kulcharam police station. Authorities say that Sai Kumar had left home for a morning walk but tragically resorted to suicide after reaching the police station. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had a phone conversation with his daughter shortly before the incident, although the exact reason for his suicide remains unclear.

Family members of the 48-year-old constable revealed that he had previously mentioned his thoughts of suicide. This, along with his apparent domestic issues, has led authorities to believe that personal problems may have driven him to take such a drastic step. Rural Circle Inspector Rajasekhar Reddy speculated that domestic troubles might have contributed to the tragic outcome.

The police have shifted Sai Kumar’s body for autopsy, and investigations are underway to determine the precise cause behind his decision to end his life.

Incident 2: Constable from Siddipet Dies After Attempted Family Suicide

In a heartbreaking second case, Balakrishna, a constable with the 17th Battalion of Telangana Police, died by suicide in Siddipet district. Reports indicate that Balakrishna mixed pesticides in the food of his wife, Manasa, and their two sons, Ashwant and Ashwin, before taking his own life by hanging himself.

Thankfully, Balakrishna’s wife and children were rushed to the Siddipet Government Hospital, where their condition has been reported as stable. While the family survived the tragic incident, the police constable’s suicide has shocked the community, especially since it appeared to be driven by financial pressures.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Balakrishna had been struggling with financial difficulties, including the burden of loan repayments. He had borrowed money from friends to purchase a house, and pressure from lenders may have exacerbated his mental distress, contributing to the tragic decision.

Rising Suicides Among Police Personnel in Telangana

These two incidents add to a concerning trend in Telangana, where a growing number of police suicides have been reported in recent months. Just last week, a Sub-Inspector of Police, a woman constable, and a computer operator were found dead in a lake in Kamareddy district. The investigation into their deaths is still ongoing, but it highlights the pressures that law enforcement officers are under in the state.

The police force is often tasked with managing difficult situations, including maintaining public order, handling criminal activities, and responding to emergencies. However, the emotional and mental toll of these duties, coupled with personal issues such as family stress, financial troubles, and workplace pressure, may contribute to the increasing number of suicides within the police ranks.

Addressing Mental Health in the Police Force

The deaths of Sai Kumar and Balakrishna underscore the urgent need for addressing mental health and stress management within the police force. Many officers face considerable psychological strain due to their high-stress jobs, and without sufficient support systems in place, these pressures can lead to tragic outcomes.

While there are ongoing efforts in some regions to provide better counseling and mental health support to police personnel, these measures need to be further strengthened across Telangana and other states. Increasing awareness about the mental health challenges faced by law enforcement officers and providing accessible resources for them to seek help is crucial in preventing further tragedies.