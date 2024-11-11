Trump and Putin Discuss Ukraine War in Recent Phone Call: Report

Washington: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the two leaders discussed various critical issues, including efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to a report from The Washington Post.

Trump and Putin Talk Peace in Ukraine

The conversation between Trump and Putin centered on the conflict in Ukraine, with Trump expressing interest in follow-up discussions aimed at finding a resolution to the war. The report reveals that Trump, who recently won the U.S. presidential election, is keen on preventing the crisis from escalating further before he takes office on January 20, 2025.

A former U.S. official familiar with the details of the call suggested that Trump does not want to enter the White House amid a fresh crisis in Ukraine, which could be triggered by further Russian military actions. This provides Trump with an incentive to de-escalate tensions and push for peace in the region.

Also Read: Militant Attack Near Pakistani Border Kills 5 Iranian Security Forces in Sistan and Baluchistan

Call with Putin from Trump’s Florida Resort

The phone call took place while Trump was at his resort in Florida. During the conversation, Trump advised Putin against escalating the war in Ukraine and reminded him of the significant U.S. military presence in Europe. This strategic warning highlights the continued U.S. commitment to European security amid the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Ukraine has been informed about the contents of the Trump-Putin call, though the specifics of the conversation remain sensitive. According to The Washington Post, sources familiar with the call spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect the confidentiality of the discussion.

Trump’s Global Outreach Post-Election

Since his election victory, Trump has reached out to over 70 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking a proactive approach in his diplomatic efforts ahead of his inauguration. The call with Putin is seen as part of Trump’s broader international strategy as he prepares to take office.

Focus on European Peace and Stability

The call comes at a critical time as tensions remain high in Ukraine, with Russia continuing its military offensive. Trump’s focus on peace on the European continent reflects his desire to prevent further escalation and potentially bring the war to an end.

Conclusion

With the U.S. set to have a new president in January, Trump’s early conversations with world leaders—including his recent discussion with Putin—are shaping up to be a significant part of his foreign policy agenda. His stance on Ukraine and his efforts to prevent an escalation of the conflict signal his approach to diplomacy and security in Europe in the coming years.