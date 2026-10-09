Trump honours Nadella, Vance targets tech company abusing skilled visa system

Washington: In a striking contrast that captures the Trump administration’s competing priorities on technology and immigration, US President Donald Trump honoured Indian-origin Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for his contribution to American technological leadership, even as Vice President JD Vance accused Microsoft of abusing the skilled visa system and announced restrictions on its ability to sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency.

The contrast was so apparent that a reporter directly questioned Vance about it during his press conference on visa fraud.

The reporter asked why Trump was awarding the nation’s highest technological honour to Microsoft’s CEO while the administration was accusing the company of abusing immigration programmes.

Vance defended the distinction between recognising Microsoft’s achievements and scrutinising its employment practices.

“Microsoft is a great American company and we have a great relationship with them,” he said.

“We’re going to continue to support Microsoft and have a great relationship with Microsoft, but we’re also going to deny them the ability to apply for these permanent residences until they show that they’re going to get serious about putting American workers first,” Vance added.

Hours later, Trump praised Nadella at the New Golden Age Summit, where six prominent technology leaders received the National Medal of Science or the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

“For more than three decades, Satya Nadella has been a key figure in the transformation of Microsoft, revolutionizing the company and empowering businesses, students, and consumers from all over the world with some of the most capable software ever built or ever even conceived,” Trump said.

He credited Nadella with transforming Microsoft’s cloud computing business and positioning the company as an early leader in superintelligence.

“Satya, we are honored to give you the National Medal of Technology and innovation. It is so well deserved. Congratulations, Satya,” Trump said.

Nadella, who was born in Hyderabad and became Microsoft’s chief executive in 2014, thanked the President.

“Thank you, @POTUS, for this incredible honor today. I’m humbled to stand alongside so many giants of American innovation and looking forward for what we can continue to do together to advance technology and drive American prosperity,” he wrote on X.

But the celebrations came against the backdrop of one of the administration’s most consequential enforcement announcements involving employment-based immigration.

At his earlier press conference, Vance accused Microsoft of laying off 6,000 American workers while benefiting from 6,300 H-1B visa approvals and nearly 3,000 green cards.

He argued that companies were using foreign workers to undercut American wages.

The figures and allegations were presented by Vance. The transcript did not provide evidence establishing that the workers laid off by Microsoft were directly replaced by individual H-1B employees.

The administration nevertheless announced concrete restrictions.

Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling said the Department of Labour was suspending Microsoft and Adobe from the Permanent Labour Certification programme because of ongoing federal investigations.

He also announced suspensions involving six major IT services companies: Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini.

“We will not accept any new or process any pending permanent labor certification applications involving these companies,” Sonderling said.

The announcement has particular significance for India’s technology industry.

Several of the companies named by the administration have substantial operations in India and employ large numbers of technology professionals in the United States.

The Permanent Labour Certification programme, commonly known as PERM, is an important step in many employment-based green card applications.

The announced suspension affects the processing of new and pending labour certification applications involving the named employers. It does not, by itself, cancel existing H-1B visas or revoke permanent residency already granted to employees.

For Indian professionals seeking long-term careers in the United States, however, restrictions on employer-sponsored permanent residency could introduce fresh uncertainty.

Vance made clear that the administration wanted companies to change their hiring practices.

“We obviously want you to thrive in the United States of America. We want people to invest in the United States of America, particularly the American technology sector,” he said.

But he insisted that American workers should receive priority.

The Vice President also drew a distinction between exceptional foreign talent and what he described as the routine use of foreign workers to replace Americans at lower wages.

He specifically cited Elon Musk and AMD CEO Lisa Su as examples of the kind of talent the United States should welcome.

Both were among the technology leaders honoured by Trump later in the day.

The distinction raised another question during Vance’s press conference.

A reporter asked how the government could identify the next Elon Musk, noting that successful entrepreneurs do not necessarily arrive in the United States with established records of achievement.

Vance said the administration would examine whether an applicant possessed skills unavailable among American workers and whether the individual brought exceptional abilities.

“We want a lot of other people to come into the United States of America if they have truly elite specialized skills,” he said.

The answer illustrated the challenge facing policymakers.

America’s leading technology companies require highly specialised talent. But the next generation of innovators may include students, young engineers and researchers whose achievements are still years away.

Determining who qualifies as exceptional talent before those achievements emerge is not straightforward.

The issue extends beyond technology companies.

At the same press conference, administration officials announced investigations into the use of J-1 visas at nine prominent American universities, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, MIT and Caltech.

Officials alleged that some institutions were using foreign researchers in ways that disadvantaged American workers. Those allegations remain subject to investigation.

The university action adds another dimension to the administration’s technology ambitions.

At the summit, Trump announced a target of developing a quantum computer for scientific discovery by 2028. He also highlighted the Genesis Mission and the White House Accord on Superintelligence.

Such programmes depend on advanced research, specialised engineering and sustained scientific innovation.

The administration’s stated objective is to protect American employment while ensuring that the country continues to attract exceptional talent.

Whether its enforcement approach can achieve both objectives remains an important question for the technology industry.

The developments also reveal a distinction between the administration’s treatment of established technology leaders and the immigration pathways available to professionals seeking to follow them.

Nadella’s achievements were celebrated as part of America’s technological success. At the same time, the company he leads faced restrictions on a programme used by employers seeking permanent residency for foreign workers.

There is no indication that the administration intends to diminish Nadella’s recognition or Microsoft’s technological importance.

Indeed, Vance repeatedly described Microsoft as an important American company.

But the two events demonstrated that technological achievement does not exempt employers from the administration’s immigration enforcement priorities.

For Indian professionals, the implications are especially significant.

India has long supplied a substantial share of the skilled foreign workforce employed by American technology companies. Indian nationals have also been the largest group of beneficiaries of the H-1B programme.

The programme allows US employers to hire foreign workers in qualifying speciality occupations, while employment-based green card processes provide potential routes towards permanent residency.

Those pathways have helped Indian engineers, scientists and technology executives establish careers in the United States.

Nadella’s rise from Hyderabad to the leadership of Microsoft is among the most prominent examples.

But his recognition on Thursday coincided with an enforcement announcement that could complicate the permanent residency process for some employees of Microsoft and major Indian IT companies.

The two events, taken together, reveal the administration’s emerging distinction between welcoming exceptional international talent and restricting employment practices it believes disadvantage American workers.

Trump’s message at the summit was that America intends to lead the world in science and technology.

Vance’s message earlier in the day was that American workers must come first.

The challenge for the administration will be to reconcile those priorities as it seeks to build the next generation of American technological innovation.

–IANS

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