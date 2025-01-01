Trump Plans to Attend Funeral of Former President Jimmy Carter

Palm Beach: President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he plans to attend the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 100. Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump confirmed his attendance, stating, “I’ll be there.” When asked if he had been in touch with Carter’s family, Trump declined to elaborate.

The funeral services for Carter will take place in Georgia and Washington, beginning January 4 and concluding on January 9.

Despite being a vocal critic of Carter during the election campaign, particularly over the rising inflation rates of the 1970s, Trump expressed his respect for the late president after his passing. On his social media platform, Trump wrote, “While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our country, and all it stands for.” He added, “He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect.”

During a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Trump also briefly addressed various topics, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza. When asked about a potential ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, Trump responded cautiously, “We’re going to see what happens.”

He also expressed concern about hostages taken by Hamas over a year ago, adding, “They better let the hostages come back soon.”

Trump’s remarks on the future were optimistic, with the president-elect predicting a “great year” ahead for the country, saying, “There’s a whole light over the whole world, not just our country. They’re a lot of happy people.”

When asked about his New Year’s resolutions, Trump said simply, “I just want everybody to be happy, healthy, and well.” He later took the stage to address attendees at the Mar-a-Lago event, promising to do “a great job as your president.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden spent New Year’s Eve attending the wedding of his niece, Missy Owens, in Greenville, Delaware. The Bidens had cut short their traditional holiday trip to the US Virgin Islands to be present at the ceremony.