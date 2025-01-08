Trump Proposes Renaming the Gulf of Mexico to This

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump has sparked a new controversy, suggesting that the Gulf of Mexico should be renamed to the “Gulf of America,” a change he described as having a “beautiful ring to it.” This marks the latest in a series of bold proposals from Trump aimed at reshaping the map of the Western Hemisphere.

Trump has previously called Canada the “51st State,” urged Denmark to cede Greenland, and called for Panama to return control of the Panama Canal. His recent comments on renaming the Gulf of Mexico have already sparked a lively debate.

Why Is Trump Pushing for the Name Change?

Trump’s proposal comes after years of tension between the United States and Mexico. During his previous presidential run in 2016, Trump frequently clashed with Mexico over issues such as border security, tariffs on imported goods, and immigration policies. Most notably, he made an infamous promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, demanding that Mexico pay for it.

The Gulf of Mexico, which stretches along the southeastern U.S. coastline, is referred to as “El Golfo de México” in Spanish by Mexicans. It has been historically referred to as the U.S.’s “Third Coast” due to its importance to five southeastern U.S. states. The U.S. and Mexico have differing names for other geographic landmarks as well, such as the Rio Grande, known as the Rio Bravo in Mexico.

Can Trump Change the Name of the Gulf of Mexico?

While Trump’s desire to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico is bold, it is not something that can be done unilaterally. The decision to rename a body of water falls under the purview of the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO), which both the United States and Mexico are members of. The IHO works to ensure that seas, oceans, and navigable waters are charted and named uniformly across the globe.

In some cases, countries may use different names for the same body of water within their own documentation. For example, the United States renamed Mount McKinley to Denali in 2015. However, the international implications of renaming the Gulf of Mexico would likely require global consensus.

Additionally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has already voiced her support for Trump’s proposal. She plans to direct her staff to draft legislation to change the name, including provisions for new maps and federal policy materials.

The Gulf of Mexico’s Historic Name

The Gulf of Mexico has been known by that name for over four centuries. The name is believed to have been derived from the Native American city of “Mexico.” The region has historical significance, and the name has been in use long before modern geopolitics.

Has Renaming the Gulf of Mexico Been Proposed Before?

This is not the first time the idea of renaming the Gulf of Mexico has been proposed. In 2012, a member of the Mississippi Legislature introduced a bill to rename the portion of the gulf touching the state’s beaches as the “Gulf of America.” However, this proposal was largely seen as a joke and failed to gain traction. Similarly, comedian Stephen Colbert joked in 2010 that the gulf should be renamed the “Gulf of America” after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, commenting, “We broke it, we bought it.”

International Naming Disputes

Trump’s renaming proposal raises broader questions about international naming conventions. Disputes over geographic names have been ongoing for decades. For instance, there is a long-running disagreement over the name of the Sea of Japan, with countries such as North and South Korea and Russia using different names based on historical claims.

Another prominent example is the Persian Gulf, which has been called the “Persian Gulf” since the 16th century. However, many countries in the Middle East use the name “Arabian Gulf,” leading to tensions with Iran. In 2012, Iran even threatened to sue Google over its omission of the name on maps.

In the case of the South China Sea, China has claimed near-total control, sparking international debates over naming rights. Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton even raised the possibility of renaming the Pacific Ocean the “American Sea” based on post-World War II territorial claims.

While President-elect Trump’s idea of renaming the Gulf of Mexico has caused waves of debate, it remains to be seen whether this bold proposal will gain any traction. Changing the name of such a prominent body of water would require international cooperation and a significant shift in diplomatic relations. For now, Trump’s suggestion is part of a broader trend of challenging established norms and reshaping geopolitics in bold ways.