‘All Hell Will Break Out in the Middle East,’ Trump Warns Hamas—Are We on the Verge of War?

President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Hamas, stating that if the hostages they are still holding in Gaza are not released by his inauguration on January 20, “all hell will break out in the Middle East.” This statement underscores the urgency with which the incoming administration intends to approach the Israel-Hamas conflict as Trump prepares to take office in less than two weeks.

Trump, speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday, emphasized that the situation would be disastrous for Hamas, and for the broader region, should the hostages not be freed. “It will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out. I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is,” Trump said. He also reiterated that the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel “should have never been” allowed to happen.

Optimism from Trump’s Pick for Middle East Envoy

In the lead-up to Trump’s presidency, Steve Witkoff, his pick for special envoy to the Middle East, expressed optimism about the negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that would allow for the release of the hostages. Witkoff claimed that progress was being made in the talks and stated that the president’s reputation and public statements were playing a crucial role in driving the negotiations forward. “It’s the president, his reputation, the things that he has said that are driving this negotiation, and so hopefully it’ll all work out and we’ll save some lives,” Witkoff said.

Biden Administration Cautions Against Premature Optimism

While Trump and Witkoff expressed hope for a potential deal before January 20, senior officials within the Biden administration were more cautious. A senior Biden administration official acknowledged that while negotiations were ongoing, they remained “difficult.” The official declined to comment on the specifics of the talks but emphasized that the Biden administration continues to work in close coordination with the incoming Trump team.

A senior Democrat close to the White House also voiced skepticism regarding the likelihood of a deal being reached before Biden’s departure. “They’re all skeptical,” the individual told CNN.

Challenges in Securing a Ceasefire

The Biden administration has been actively involved in efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza for over a year. The initial ceasefire, weeks after the October 7 attack, led to the release of dozens of hostages. However, subsequent efforts to secure further ceasefire agreements and the release of additional hostages have faced significant challenges and have not resulted in any lasting progress.

Trump’s Team Remains Engaged in Middle East Efforts

Witkoff is expected to travel to Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday as part of the ongoing efforts. White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk is also working on the Gaza ceasefire deal in the region. Both Trump and Biden’s administrations are working to manage the high-stakes situation in Gaza, with the world watching closely to see whether any resolution can be achieved in the coming weeks.

Are We on the Verge of War?

Trump strongly suggests the possibility of significant escalation, which could be interpreted as hinting at a larger conflict or war. The language used evokes a sense of impending chaos and dire consequences, which could imply that Trump is forewarning of an imminent military confrontation or a much larger regional conflict if the hostages are not released. The context of Gaza, ongoing tensions, and his stark warning all point to a potential for dramatic escalation in the Middle East, although it remains speculative whether this will result in a full-scale war.