Trump Revokes Joe Biden’s Security Clearance in Retaliation for 2021 Decision

Washington: In a highly controversial move, US President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearance of his predecessor, President Joe Biden. This decision, announced on Friday via Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, prevents Biden from receiving daily intelligence briefings or any access to classified information.

Trump’s move is seen as a direct retaliation for Biden’s actions in 2021, when the current president ordered the Intelligence Community (IC) to deny Trump access to classified information following the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. At the time, Biden stated that Trump no longer required such access, a decision that Trump now deems hypocritical.

Trump Justifies His Decision by Citing Memory Concerns and the Hur Report

Trump further justified the revocation of Biden’s security clearance by referencing the Hur Report, a 2024 investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents. According to Trump, the report revealed Biden’s “poor memory” and inability to be trusted with sensitive information, even during his “prime” years.

In a statement posted to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. I will always protect our National Security.”

Trump concluded with a pointed remark, “JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Security Clearance Precedents and the Role of Former Presidents

Under normal circumstances, former US Presidents retain security clearances, although their access to classified information is more limited compared to their time in office. These briefings are usually provided on a need-based basis, such as before foreign trips or speeches related to foreign policy.

However, Biden had previously revoked Trump’s access to classified information shortly after taking office, citing the attack on the Capitol and the need to prevent Trump from influencing national security matters. Biden had also questioned the value of providing Trump with intelligence briefings, stating during a CBS News interview in 2021, “What value is there in giving him an intelligence briefing?”

Trump’s History of Revoking Security Clearances

This recent decision to revoke Biden’s security clearance follows a pattern established during Trump’s presidency, where he stripped security clearances from critics and political rivals.

Notable figures affected by these actions included retired General Mark Milley, as well as over 50 former Intelligence officials who signed a letter mistakenly labeling Hunter Biden’s laptop emails as part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Trump also revoked security details for former colleagues who had fallen out of his favor, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

As tensions continue to rise between the two former presidents, this latest move signals an ongoing battle over access to sensitive information and the role of former leaders in US intelligence matters.