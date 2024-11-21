TSCS Participates in Thalassemia Conclave 2024 to Discuss Challenges and Solutions in Management

Hyderabad: The Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), based in Hyderabad, actively participated in the Thalassemia Conclave: Challenges & Solutions, a national-level event aimed at tackling the pressing issues surrounding the management and prevention of thalassemia in India.

Organized by Thalassemics India and Voice of Healthcare, the conclave took place in New Delhi and brought together health officials, medical professionals, and leaders from NGOs to discuss strategies and solutions for improving patient care and promoting awareness.

Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President of TSCS, was invited to join an elite panel of experts to discuss key aspects of thalassemia management. During the panel discussion, Dr. Agarwal shared valuable insights on several crucial topics, including:

Registry Development: Dr. Agarwal emphasized the importance of establishing and maintaining a comprehensive patient registry to track data, enhance treatment outcomes, and promote research. A reliable registry can play a critical role in improving the care provided to individuals affected by thalassemia.

The panel also discussed advancements in screening methodologies and diagnostic techniques that enable earlier detection of thalassemia. Early diagnosis is crucial for improving patient outcomes and providing timely interventions. Blood Safety: The need for stringent blood safety measures was highlighted, especially in ensuring that blood transfusions—a common treatment for thalassemia and sickle cell disease patients—are safe, effective, and of high quality.

The need for stringent blood safety measures was highlighted, especially in ensuring that blood transfusions—a common treatment for thalassemia and sickle cell disease patients—are safe, effective, and of high quality. Awareness Campaigns: Dr. Agarwal stressed the importance of raising public awareness about thalassemia to encourage early detection and informed decision-making among families. Increased awareness can lead to greater prevention efforts and reduce the number of new cases.

Dr. Agarwal stressed the importance of raising public awareness about thalassemia to encourage early detection and informed decision-making among families. Increased awareness can lead to greater prevention efforts and reduce the number of new cases. Ante-Natal Screening: The panel also discussed the role of prenatal screening in identifying at-risk pregnancies. Early identification can enable timely intervention, genetic counseling, and informed decision-making for families, preventing the birth of children with thalassemia major.

Speaking after the event, Dr. Agarwal said, “The Thalassemia Conclave 2024 served as an excellent platform for discussing the latest advancements in the prevention and management of thalassemia. It provided an opportunity to highlight the collaborative efforts required to reduce the burden of these genetic blood disorders.

The event also underscored the significance of multi-disciplinary approaches, including better screening techniques, public awareness, and policy support to address the needs of affected individuals and their families.”

Dr. Agarwal went on to explain that TSCS, in its commitment to supporting individuals affected by thalassemia and sickle cell anemia, has been operating a well-maintained transfusion center, a high-quality blood center, a modern diagnostic laboratory, and an advanced research facility under one roof for over 25 years.

The society currently supports more than 4,200 registered patients. “We are focused on continuing our efforts toward the total eradication of thalassemia in the coming years,” he added.

Dr. Agarwal’s contributions were highly appreciated by the attendees, with many acknowledging his suggestions as critical to shaping future healthcare strategies for managing thalassemia and sickle cell disease. His insights are expected to play a pivotal role in improving care and reducing the burden of these genetic blood disorders in India.

The Thalassemia Conclave 2024 provided an important opportunity for stakeholders in the healthcare sector to collaborate and find solutions for better management and prevention of thalassemia, marking a significant step toward improving the quality of life for affected individuals and working toward a thalassemia-free future.