Hyderabad: TSRERA Fines Builder Rs 19.80 Lakh for Pre-Registration Payment Violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 19.80 lakh on TMR Infra Tech, the developer of TMR Marvel Villas in Macha Bollaram near Alwal, for violating regulatory norms.

The company was found guilty of collecting advance payments from customers before obtaining the necessary RERA registration, a direct violation of Section 3 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA Act).

Regulatory Action Against TMR Infra Tech

The three-member board of TSRERA, chaired by Dr. N Satyanarayana, with members K Srinivasa Rao and Laxmi Narayana Jannu, delivered the verdict, highlighting serious lapses in compliance. The penalty was imposed due to the following infractions:

The developer collected payments between February 5, 2018, and March 6, 2018 , while the RERA registration was only obtained on October 5, 2019 .

This sequence of events confirmed a clear violation of Section 3 of the RERA Act, which mandates prior registration before financial transactions with buyers.

, which mandates prior registration before financial transactions with buyers. The TSRERA directed the builder to complete all pending infrastructure and amenities before the project registration expires in March 2025.

Pending Infrastructure and Project Completion Deadline

The TSRERA order also included strict guidelines for completing the project, ensuring that homebuyers receive the promised amenities. The developers of TMR Marvel Villas have been instructed to:

Install street lights for proper illumination and safety within the community. Construct a compound wall to secure the residential premises. Set up a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to ensure proper waste disposal and sanitation. Ensure adequate water supply with appropriate softening facilities. Complete common amenities, including solar fencing, parks, clubhouse, and drainage systems.

The builder has promised to complete the pending work by March 25, 2025, and the TSRERA has warned that failure to meet this deadline will lead to additional legal action under Section 63 of the RERA Act.

Homebuyers’ Complaints and Regulatory Oversight

The TSRERA’s decision was influenced by multiple complaints from customers who reported delays in project completion and failure to provide promised amenities. Buyers alleged that the developer had not delivered essential facilities such as:

Water supply with softening treatment

Street lighting

Compound walls and solar fencing

Community parks and a clubhouse

Proper drainage and sewage disposal infrastructure

The TSRERA took a serious note of these complaints and issued strict directives to the builder to ensure that homebuyers receive the promised facilities without further delays.

Legal Implications and Future Compliance

The TSRERA has made it clear that any future violations by TMR Infra Tech will result in stricter penalties and legal consequences. The authority has urged all real estate developers in Telangana to adhere to RERA guidelines strictly and refrain from collecting payments before obtaining proper registration.