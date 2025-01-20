Tulsi Gabbard Joins High-Powered Gathering of Indian American Titans: What’s at Stake?

Washington: Tulsi Gabbard, appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to oversee the US intelligence community, joined prominent lawmakers at the inaugural reception of the Indian American Business Titans. The event, held in the US capital on the eve of the presidential inauguration, gathered influential Indian American entrepreneurs and policymakers.

About the Indian-American Business Titans

The Indian-American Business Titans group includes business leaders with a net worth ranging from $500 million to $1 billion. Members primarily come from states such as Florida, Georgia, and Missouri.

Key Attendees

The reception saw participation from influential figures, including Republican Senator Rick Scott and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who interacted with the community’s top business leaders.

Initiative by Danny Gaekwad

Danny Gaekwad, a successful hotelier and entrepreneur from Florida, spearheads the initiative. Highlighting the group’s mission, Gaekwad remarked, “Our goal is to fundraise for the right candidates. We believe in empowering leadership that drives prosperity. Most of our members have created billions of dollars in wealth across the US and Canada.”

Gaekwad further elaborated on the importance of purposeful philanthropy, saying, “Giving money is an art, but giving it with purpose is a fine art. Today, we’re proud to have Senator Rick Scott, Governor Kemp, and around 12 to 15 Congressmen joining us.”

A Platform for Networking and Collaboration

The reception provided a unique platform for fostering connections and collaboration. Gaekwad emphasized the need for Indian-Americans to become more actively involved, stating, “Indian-Americans need to get involved,” underscoring the community’s growing influence in American politics and business.

A Historic Gathering

This significant event highlights the rising impact of the Indian-American community in shaping the nation’s economic and political landscape.