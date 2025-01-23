Turkish President Declares Mourning as Kartalkaya Fire Death Toll Rises to 78

Ankara: The death toll from the devastating fire at Turkey’s Kartalkaya ski resort in northwestern Bolu province has risen to 78, with 11 individuals detained in connection with the incident, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced on Thursday.

Key Detentions

Among those detained are Bolu municipality’s Deputy Mayor responsible for the fire department, the fire chief, as well as the owner and manager of the hotel. Tunc shared this update on the social media platform X, emphasizing that investigations are ongoing.

Details of the Fire

The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, rapidly spreading through the 12-story wooden hotel. Initial investigations suggest that the blaze originated in the restaurant area on the fourth floor before consuming the upper levels of the structure.

National Mourning Declared

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a National Day of Mourning on Wednesday.

“Those who caused such a disaster in any way, those who have negligence and fault will be held accountable before the law,” Erdogan stated during a press conference following a cabinet meeting.

Erdogan also revealed that 17 of the wounded had been discharged, while treatment for the remaining injured individuals continues. Among them, one remains in intensive care, according to reports from Xinhua news agency.

Hotel and Resort Details

The hotel was hosting 238 guests during the busy holiday season. Kartalkaya, located in the Koroglu Mountains about 300 km east of Istanbul, is one of Turkey’s most popular winter tourism destinations.

Bolu and Kartalkaya Ski Resort

Bolu is a city in northern Turkey, serving as the administrative center of Bolu Province and Bolu District. The resort is situated 38 km from Bolu city center, atop the Koroglu Mountains, and covers an area of 60,000 square meters. It attracts thousands of visitors annually during the ski season, making it a premier destination for winter tourism in Turkey.