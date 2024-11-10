Two Killed in Road Accident Near Jagtial While Returning from Wedding

Jagtial: Tragedy struck a family returning from a wedding celebration when two individuals lost their lives in a horrific road accident early Sunday morning. The incident occurred near the Dharur canal on the outskirts of Jagtial town, when the car carrying the victims collided with an oncoming RTC bus.

The deceased were identified as Sankeerth, the bride’s brother, who was driving the car, and his friend Raji. Both died on the spot. The bride’s parents, Rajammalu and Laxmi, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Jagtial Government Hospital for treatment. Laxmi’s condition worsened, and she was later transferred to Karimnagar Hospital.

The family had attended a wedding reception in Jangaon the previous night and was heading back to Jagtial when the accident took place. According to reports, the car collided with a Jagtial depot super luxury bus heading to Hyderabad. After the collision with the bus, the car then crashed into a roadside tree.

The tragic incident has left the community in shock, and the police are investigating the cause of the accident. The family’s loss has been deeply felt, and local residents have expressed their condolences.