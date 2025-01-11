Crime & Accidents

Two Killed, Six Injured in Centring Frame Collapse at Under-Construction Building

Two workers were killed and six others injured when a centring frame collapsed during slab work at an under-construction building in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Fouzia Farhana11 January 2025 - 19:11
Two Killed, Six Injured in Centring Frame Collapse at Under-Construction Building
Two Killed, Six Injured in Centring Frame Collapse at Under-Construction Building

Two workers were killed and six others injured when a centring frame collapsed during slab work at an under-construction building in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Raipur: In a tragic accident at an under-construction building in Raipur, two workers were killed, and six others were injured when a centring frame collapsed during the laying of a slab on Saturday, police confirmed.

COLLAPPSE 1 Two Killed, Six Injured in Centring Frame Collapse at Under-Construction Building

Accident at Vishal Nagar on VIP Road

The incident occurred in the Vishal Nagar area on VIP Road, where a multi-storey building is being constructed. According to Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhan Patle, the centring frame collapsed around 3:30 PM while a slab was being laid between the 7th and 10th floors of the building.

Workers Trapped Under Debris, Casualties Reported

At least eight workers were trapped under the debris of iron bars and construction material following the collapse. The trapped workers were quickly evacuated and rushed to nearby hospitals. Unfortunately, two of the injured workers succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, bringing the death toll to two.

Also Read: Centring Frame Collapse Injures Ten Workers at Under-Construction Building

Search Operations Continue

Police had initially reported that 10 workers were injured in the accident. Authorities continue to remove construction material from the site to ensure no other workers remain trapped. The search operation is ongoing.

BULDINGCOLLEPSE 3 Two Killed, Six Injured in Centring Frame Collapse at Under-Construction Building

This incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by construction workers, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collapse.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana11 January 2025 - 19:11

Related Articles

Centring Frame Collapse Injures Ten Workers at Under-Construction Building

Centring Frame Collapse Injures Ten Workers at Under-Construction Building

11 January 2025 - 18:25
Kerala Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by 64 Men Over 5 Years

Kerala Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by 64 Men Over 5 Years

11 January 2025 - 17:39
Tragic Bus Collision on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway Claims Three Lives, 12 Injured

Tragic Bus Collision on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway Claims Three Lives, 12 Injured

11 January 2025 - 15:14
AAP MLA Dies in 'Accidental Firing' from Own Pistol: Police

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dies in ‘Accidental Firing’ from Own Pistol: Police

11 January 2025 - 10:03
Back to top button