Two Killed, Six Injured in Centring Frame Collapse at Under-Construction Building

Two workers were killed and six others injured when a centring frame collapsed during slab work at an under-construction building in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Raipur: In a tragic accident at an under-construction building in Raipur, two workers were killed, and six others were injured when a centring frame collapsed during the laying of a slab on Saturday, police confirmed.

Accident at Vishal Nagar on VIP Road

The incident occurred in the Vishal Nagar area on VIP Road, where a multi-storey building is being constructed. According to Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhan Patle, the centring frame collapsed around 3:30 PM while a slab was being laid between the 7th and 10th floors of the building.

Workers Trapped Under Debris, Casualties Reported

At least eight workers were trapped under the debris of iron bars and construction material following the collapse. The trapped workers were quickly evacuated and rushed to nearby hospitals. Unfortunately, two of the injured workers succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, bringing the death toll to two.

Search Operations Continue

Police had initially reported that 10 workers were injured in the accident. Authorities continue to remove construction material from the site to ensure no other workers remain trapped. The search operation is ongoing.

This incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by construction workers, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collapse.