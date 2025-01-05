Two Workers Arrested at Hyderabad College for Voyeurism

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Arrest Two Workers for Filming Female Students in Hostel Washrooms.

Two workers from Bihar, Nanda Kishore Kumar and Govind Kumar, aged 20, have been arrested for voyeurism at CMR College in Hyderabad. The workers, employed at the hostel mess, allegedly secretly filmed female students in the hostel washrooms. They were staying in a room adjacent to the ladies’ washroom, making it easy for them to carry out the act.

Charges Filed Against College Officials for Negligence

Along with the arrest of the workers, several CMR College officials have been booked for negligence. The accused include the college chairman, director, principal, and two hostel wardens. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Koti Reddy, the workers confessed to their crime and have been sent to judicial custody. The case is still under investigation.

The police have filed charges under various sections of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including voyeurism (Section 77), endangering personal safety (Section 125), and sexual harassment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Negligence and Efforts to Suppress the Incident

The police report stated that hostel wardens KV Dhanalaxmi and Allam Preethi Reddy displayed negligence after receiving complaints from the victims. Instead of addressing the issue promptly, the wardens allegedly avoided escalating the matter to the police or informing the students’ parents. Furthermore, they are accused of trying to suppress the incident by blaming the victims, making derogatory comments, and insulting their modesty.

College Authorities Accused of Prioritizing Reputation Over Student Safety

The police also named CMR College’s Principal Varahabatla Anantha Narayana, Director Madireddy Janga Reddy, and Chairman Chamakura Gopal Reddy in the case. The officials allegedly pressured the wardens to conceal the incident to protect the college’s reputation, instead of reporting the matter to the authorities. This failure to act reportedly gave the workers the confidence to continue their voyeuristic actions.

Additionally, the college is accused of providing accommodation for the male workers near the girls’ hostel washrooms, allowing them easy access and compromising the students’ safety and privacy.

Impact of College Officials’ Negligence

DCP N. Koti Reddy emphasized that the failure of the college officials to protect the students and address the crime directly contributed to the workers’ ability to commit the voyeuristic acts. The lack of proper response from the college staff enabled the crime to escalate unchecked.