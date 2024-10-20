Uncertainty Over HYDRA Demolitions Causes Drop in Telangana Land Registrations

Hyderabad: In recent weeks, land registrations in Telangana have seen a significant decline, as fears regarding potential demolitions by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) have left property owners and prospective buyers hesitant to engage in transactions.

Reports indicate that many individuals are delaying or reconsidering their decisions to purchase land due to uncertainty surrounding ongoing demolition drives aimed at illegal constructions and encroachments. The HYDRA has intensified its efforts to clear unauthorized structures, prompting anxiety among landowners who fear that their properties may also come under scrutiny.

Real estate experts have noted that this apprehension is impacting the market, as potential buyers are holding back, causing a slowdown in the overall land registration process. The decline in registrations not only affects individual transactions but also poses challenges for local economies that rely on a vibrant real estate market.

Officials from the HYDRA have emphasized the importance of compliance with regulations and have assured the public that legitimate properties will not be targeted. However, the uncertainty continues to weigh heavily on the minds of both current and prospective property owners.

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are urged to stay informed about the regulatory environment and to seek clarity on property rights and compliance to navigate the ongoing challenges effectively.

The Telangana cabinet granted HYDRA statutory powers to clear encroachments and undertake disaster management operations. The agency will have powers comparable to those of municipalities and revenue and irrigation departments.

According to recent reports, Telangana has experienced a significant 30 percent drop in land registration income for the month of September compared to the previous year. In September 2023, approximately 100,000 transactions generated a total revenue of Rs 955 crore. However, this year, the number of transactions fell to around 80,000, resulting in a revenue decline to Rs 650 crore.