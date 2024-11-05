Telangana

Unofficial Telangana Emblem on RTA Checkpost Barricade Sparks Outrage

The barricade, reportedly sponsored by a private hospital from Andhra Pradesh, has faced backlash from the public and political circles alike.

Abdul Wasi5 November 2024 - 13:56
Hyderabad: The use of an unofficial Telangana state emblem on a barricade at a Regional Transport Authority (RTA) checkpost in Jogulamba Gadwal has sparked criticism and controversy. Images of the barricade, placed on the Alampur-Kurnool Road along the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border, went viral on social media, drawing attention to the unauthorized emblem.

The barricade, reportedly sponsored by a private hospital from Andhra Pradesh, has faced backlash from the public and political circles alike. Many social media users, including notable accounts, criticized RTA officials, accusing them of disrespecting the state’s official emblem.

“Officials are making a habit of disregarding Telangana’s official logo,” commented SRG on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This incident follows a similar controversy in August when an unofficial emblem was used on a Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) help desk banner by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

Also Read: Telangana Government to Auction Unoccupied Properties, Flats and Plots

BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) working president K.T. Rama Rao previously demanded disciplinary action after the GWMC incident, noting that the banner was missing the distinctive Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar elements of the official emblem. The same unofficial emblem has now appeared on the Jogulamba Gadwal RTA barricade, reigniting concerns over the consistent misuse of Telangana’s state symbols in official settings.

As this latest incident gains traction, state officials are calling for increased accountability and adherence to emblem standards across all government departments.

Tags
