Urgent Appeal for Renovation of Jawahar Bal Bhavan to Restore Its Heritage and Facilities

Hyderabad’s iconic Jawahar Bal Bhavan, inaugurated by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in honor of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s affection for children, stands in a neglected and deteriorated state today. Located within the historic Public Garden in Nampally, Jawahar Bal Bhavan was once a vibrant space dedicated to children’s learning, creativity, and play.

However, years of disregard by previous governments have left this once-thriving center in disrepair, serving as a painful reminder of both Nehru’s legacy and the unmet potential of a facility meant for Hyderabad’s young minds.

Social activist Mohammed Abid Ali has raised his voice regarding the dismal condition of Jawahar Bal Bhavan and is now urging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Telangana government to prioritize its restoration. He emphasizes that such an institution is not merely a structure but a tribute to Nehru’s vision for children and a vital resource for the future of Telangana’s youth. Abid Ali points out that the current state of Jawahar Bal Bhavan, with broken infrastructure and unusable facilities, dishonors its purpose and the legacy it was intended to uphold.

Mohammed Abid Ali calls for immediate action to ensure that Jawahar Bal Bhavan is restored to its former glory. Renovation would not only revive its educational and recreational offerings but would also serve as a symbol of Telangana’s commitment to nurturing and supporting children.

Abid Ali emphasizes that this urgent step is essential for preserving Hyderabad’s heritage and honoring Pandit Nehru’s love for children. He urges the Telangana government and CM Revanth Reddy to act decisively to transform Jawahar Bal Bhavan into a vibrant space where children can learn, play, and grow, honoring Nehru’s dream for future generations.