US & Canada

US not seeking war with Iran: National Security spokesman

The US does not want to go to war with Iran, a White House national security spokesman has said.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
US not seeking war with Iran: National Security spokesman
US not seeking war with Iran: National Security spokesman

Washington: The US does not want to go to war with Iran, a White House national security spokesman has said.

Related Stories
Iran waives visa requirement for Indian tourists
Report Reveals: 26% of Indian Workers at Risk of Leaving Current Firms Next Year
Israeli’s invasion of Gaza can trigger wider conflict, Russia & China may support Iran: UK expert
Iran says Tehran-backed militant groups won’t stop attacking Israel until it ceases to exist
By scuppering Saudi-Israeli accord for now, Hamas does Iran a favour

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union news program one day after Iran launched attacks against Israel, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on Sunday was asked by host Jake Tapper if the Biden administration supports an Israeli retaliatory operation directly aimed at targets inside Iran.

“As the President has said many times, we don’t seek a wider war in the region. We don’t seek a war with Iran. And I think I’ll leave it at that,” he said.

Kirby seemed to be showing more restraint in his remarks, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to US media reports citing White House officials, President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone on Saturday night that the US would neither participate in nor support any offensive operations by Israel against Iran.

Iran and allied armed groups launched coordinated drone and missile strikes on Israel late Saturday night in retaliation for a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria two weeks ago.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button