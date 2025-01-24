Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Celebrate Another Year of Togetherness

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved couple, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, are celebrating another milestone in their journey together. On their anniversary, the ‘October’ actor shared a series of unseen vacation photos with his fans on social media, expressing his love for his wife.

Varun Shares Loving Anniversary Post

In his heartfelt post on Instagram, Varun posted cozy pictures with Natasha and their furry companion, Angel. One of the photos showed the couple enjoying a peaceful moment on the beach, while another captured a romantic kiss against a beautiful backdrop. Varun’s caption read, “My ride or die. I promise to take you on a holiday next anniversary.”

A Journey of Love and Togetherness

Varun and Natasha have known each other since their school days at Maneckji Cooper School in Mumbai. Their love story started during lunch breaks on the basketball court, and despite multiple proposals from Varun, Natasha initially turned him down before finally saying yes. Varun kept his relationship private for a long time until he publicly revealed it on Karan Johar’s “Koffee With Karan” in 2018. After years of courtship, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding on January 24, 2021. Their family grew when they welcomed their daughter, Lara, on June 3, 2024.

Varun Dhawan’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Varun is currently working on “Border 2,” the highly anticipated sequel directed by Anurag Singh. The film, which also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is set to release on Republic Day 2026. Additionally, Varun will be starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” slated for release in April 2025.