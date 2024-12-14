Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Hospitalized After Health Concerns

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani has been hospitalized once again due to health concerns. His family has admitted him to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi for medical attention. Reports indicate that specialists from the neurology department are closely monitoring his condition, which is currently reported to be stable. This is the fourth time in the past year that Advani has required hospitalization for health-related issues.



At 96 years old, Advani has been facing age-related health problems in recent times. He has been hospitalized multiple times this year due to his health concerns. Earlier, in June, July, and August, Advani was admitted to the hospital on several occasions.

He was first hospitalized on June 26 due to illness, and after two days of treatment, he was discharged. On July 3, he fell ill again, and his family rushed him to AIIMS around 9 PM. He was discharged after receiving medical care. Then, on August 6, he was admitted to the hospital once more and returned home after treatment. Now, once again, he has been hospitalized due to illness.