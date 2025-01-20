Vijay to Meet Protesters Opposing Parandur Airport Project

Chennai: Tamil superstar Vijay, who also serves as the founder-president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to meet the people protesting the controversial Greenfield Airport Project at Parandur.

The much-anticipated meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 20, with Vijay visiting the protesting villagers who have been actively opposing the airport for over 900 days.

A Key Moment in the Protest

Vijay left his residence in Neelankarai early this morning to meet with the residents of Parandur and nearby areas, who have been steadfast in their opposition to the airport project.

The protestors, including farmers and residents, have voiced concerns about the potential environmental and social consequences of the proposed airport.

The meeting will take place between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. at a wedding hall in Ekanapuram, a location that was selected after a change in venue due to restrictions imposed by the Kancheepuram police.

Originally, the event was set to occur at Ambedkar Thidal in Ekanapuram, but heavy overnight rain and police restrictions led to the shift in location.

The Parandur Greenfield Airport Project: A Controversial Development

The Parandur Greenfield Airport, which is slated to become a major transportation hub for the region, has been a subject of intense debate.

Announced by the Union government in August 2022, the project is expected to require the acquisition of approximately 5,746 acres of land across 20 villages.

The planned construction of the airport has sparked a backlash from local communities, particularly in Ekanapuram, as it threatens to displace farmers and affect the environment.

The residents fear that the project will destroy fertile agricultural land and sensitive water bodies, which are integral to their livelihoods.

The protests have intensified over the years, with the villagers, particularly from Ekanapuram, at the forefront of the opposition.

The villagers have organized boycotts of local gram sabha meetings, refused to participate in elections, and passed resolutions demanding the cancellation of the project.

Despite the Tamil Nadu Revenue Department’s assurances that land acquisition will be carried out only after consultations with affected communities, the protests continue to grow.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Congress Chief Invites Vijay to Join INDIA Bloc

Vijay’s Support: A Boost for the Protestors

Vijay’s involvement in the protest has been widely anticipated, with many viewing his visit as an effort to provide support to the affected communities.

His appearance is expected to raise awareness about the issue and amplify the concerns of the villagers. TVK General Secretary N. Anand stated that Vijay’s primary aim is to meet with the residents and listen to their grievances firsthand.

Vijay’s visit comes at a time when the protestors have faced significant challenges, including police-imposed restrictions on public gatherings and limited access to their villages.

The police have set up barricades and carried out vehicle checks to prevent outsiders from entering the protest zones.

Despite these obstacles, the protests remain strong, with groups like the BJP, PMK, Puthiya Thamizhagam, and anti-corruption group Arappor Iyakkam organizing marches in opposition to the project.

Vijay’s Influence on the Political Landscape

As a prominent public figure in Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s visit is likely to attract considerable media attention. The actor’s involvement in the issue will no doubt bring additional visibility to the protests and may have a significant impact on the ongoing political discourse surrounding the airport project.

The villagers hope that Vijay’s show of solidarity will help bolster their efforts and inspire others to join their cause.

With the protests showing no signs of abating, Vijay’s visit could serve as an important morale booster for the people of Parandur and the surrounding villages.

It also underscores the deepening divide over the future of the proposed airport, with the government, business interests, and environmental concerns all vying for influence.

The Road Ahead for the Parandur Airport Project

The Parandur Greenfield Airport, slated for completion by 2028, is positioned as a key infrastructure development for Tamil Nadu.

However, opposition to the project remains strong, especially among local communities who feel their livelihoods are under threat.

As the protests continue, the Tamil Nadu state government will have to navigate these complexities and address the concerns of the aggrieved parties.

In the coming weeks and months, the focus will likely remain on finding a balance between development and environmental preservation.

The villagers are calling for an immediate halt to the project, while the government insists that it will engage in consultations to address their concerns.

Vijay’s support for the protestors adds another layer to the debate and could play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Parandur Greenfield Airport.