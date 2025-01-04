Violence Continues in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kurram DC Shot Amid Peace Talks

Islamabad: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kurram District in Pakistan’s volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Javaid Ullah Mehsud, was critically injured on Saturday when his vehicle came under attack in Mandoori, Kojalai Baba village near Bagan.

Attack on Kurram DC Amid Sectarian Peace Agreement

The attack occurred just three days after rival sectarian Shia and Sunni tribes in the region signed a 14-point peace agreement aimed at ending months of violence. The peace deal was expected to lead to a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to reach the region, which has been cut off for over 88 days, resulting in over 150 deaths from starvation and lack of medical supplies.

Also Read: Syria to Resume International Flights at Damascus Airport

However, the violence persists, and a convoy of 75 trucks carrying essential supplies for the residents of Parachinar, the district capital, was unable to move due to the ongoing blockade of the Thall-Parachinar Sadda highway. The convoy was also delayed by the shooting of Kurram DC Javaid Ullah Mehsud and two security personnel.

DC Kurram Shot During Negotiations

According to KP government sources, DC Mehsud was shot three times while negotiating with protesters who were unwilling to open the road. “The critically injured Deputy Commissioner was to be airlifted to Peshawar, but the helicopter had to return due to bad weather,” a source confirmed. Mehsud was reportedly shot in the shoulder and legs, suffering severe blood loss. He was later shifted to Thall Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

KP government advisor Barrister Saif later confirmed that Mehsud’s surgery was successful and that he was out of danger. The KP government urged the Shia and Sunni communities to remain calm and avoid falling for rumors, stating that the attack on the convoy was part of a conspiracy to prolong the suffering in Kurram.

President Zardari Condemns the Attack

Pakistan’s President, Asif Ali Zardari, condemned the attack, emphasizing the need for peace and stability in the region. “The elements behind this act of violence aim to disrupt peace efforts and create chaos,” Zardari said in a statement.

Protests Continue as Locals Demand Aid and Security

Despite the peace agreement, locals in the Kurram district are refusing to end their protests, demanding that all roads be opened and made safe for travel. One resident of Parachinar expressed frustration over the lack of tangible progress, saying, “This is not the first peace agreement, but the people continue to suffer from hunger and lack of medicines. Over 150 people have died due to the shortage of medical supplies. Who is responsible for this?”

Sectarian Conflict in Parachinar

The sectarian violence in Parachinar began in late November when a bus carrying Shia Muslims was attacked, resulting in over 47 deaths. In retaliation, Shia militants launched attacks on Sunni villages, killing more than 150 people. Since then, the region has been largely cut off from the rest of the country, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

With roads blocked for over 88 days and essential supplies unable to reach Parachinar, locals are growing increasingly desperate. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and educational institutions remain closed. The border with Afghanistan has also been sealed due to security concerns.

Hope Amidst Despair: Can the Peace Deal Bring Change?

Although local authorities and the peace Jirga (tribal court) have promised that humanitarian aid will soon reach the affected areas, many locals remain skeptical about the success of the peace deal. The agreement involves the surrender of illegal weapons and the demolition of bunkers held by both Shia and Sunni tribes, a prospect that some fear will not be realized.

One resident, Saifullah, expressed doubts about the sustainability of the peace agreement: “Past agreements have failed, and we fear this one will too. We are tired of our children dying due to starvation and lack of medical care. We just want to live in peace.”

A Call for Immediate Action

The residents of Parachinar are demanding immediate action from the authorities, calling for full peace, security, and the restoration of normalcy. “We will not end our protest until our families are safe, our children can attend schools, and we have access to food, medicines, and essential services,” a local protester said.

As the region remains in turmoil, the hope for a lasting resolution to the Kurram conflict lies in the successful implementation of the peace agreement and the restoration of vital supplies to the residents of Parachinar and surrounding areas.