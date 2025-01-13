Vishal Relieved as Madha Gaja Raja Releases to Positive Reception

Chennai: Actor Vishal, who has recently been dealing with viral fever and battling false rumors about his health on social media, is finally experiencing a sense of relief. His film Madha Gaja Raja, which had been delayed for over 12 years, released on Sunday and has been receiving a positive response from audiences.

The release could not have come at a better time for Vishal, who expressed his gratitude to God and to his fans for their support.

In a post on X, Vishal shared a video clip showing a packed theater with the audience cheering for him. He wrote, “My, oh, my, Thank you God both above and below (audience). Finally. Madha Gaja Raja has made it to the theatres and has lived up to the expectations. What a response, can’t ask for more.”

He continued, “Humungous response all over. Seeing a theatre full of crowd is what makes an actor work harder. Thank you my lovely audience and fans. Seeing family crowds coming to the theatre is such a positive sign. Thank you, Sundar sir! I’ve waited every year for this moment. A movie releasing after 12 years and getting such a response is nothing but a miracle. God bless.”

On Saturday, Vishal made a surprise appearance at a special show of the film for the media during the intermission. There, he reassured everyone that he was fine and debunked the rumors about his health circulating on social media.

Vishal thanked the media for their unwavering support, saying, “I am truly indebted to you for your love. I did not expect this kind of love. After I left the event (the Madha Gaja Raja press meet), many of you had messaged and called. There were enquiries if I had become well. I have survived for 20 years because of your love. I am fine and back on track.”

The actor also denied rumors suggesting that he had been admitted to Apollo hospital, clarifying, “I only received treatment at Kauvery hospital. I was never admitted to any hospital. As I said in my film Mark Antony, ‘You thought I would fall? I won’t’.

That is what I want to recall now. My self-confidence and my dad’s self-confidence are my strength. Together, both these strengths enable me to overcome any hurdles. Why I am saying this now is because there were people saying that I won’t turn up for shooting for three months or six months. I am fine and back on track.”