Vivo X200 FE and X Fold 5 Coming to India: Expected Specs and Price Revealed

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Vivo has officially announced that it will launch two new devices in India—the Vivo X200 FE and the foldable Vivo X-Fold 5—on July 14, 2025.

Following a series of leaks and global debuts in China and Taiwan, Indian consumers can finally look forward to experiencing Vivo’s latest innovations.

Vivo X200 FE: Compact Yet Powerful

The Vivo X200 FE aims to be the compact and affordable offering in the X200 lineup. As per details from the Taiwanese launch, the smartphone may feature a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 5000 nits.

Under the hood, the device is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, ensuring smooth performance. It’s expected to ship with Android 15 layered with Vivo’s custom FunTouch OS 15.

Photography enthusiasts can expect significant upgrades, with a triple-camera setup tuned by ZEISS optics. The system may include:

50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS)

with optical image stabilization (OIS) 8MP ultra-wide lens

50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom

For selfies and video calls, the device could house a 50MP front camera.

Vivo X Fold 5: Slimmer Foldable Innovation

The Vivo X-Fold 5 is positioned as a thinner and lighter foldable phone compared to its predecessor. Leaks suggest it might measure around 11.2mm when folded and an ultra-slim 5.2mm when unfolded. Despite the slim profile, it’s expected to pack a robust 6000mAh battery, with support for 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Display-wise, the device could feature 8T LTPO panels on both the main and cover screens, enhancing visuals and power efficiency. On the camera front, the X Fold 5 may sport a triple rear camera setup with ZEISS optics, including a periscope lens offering 3x optical zoom.

The foldable phone is rumoured to launch in three colour options: green, titanium, and white.

Vivo Eyes Indian Market with Latest Flagships

Vivo’s move to bring both devices to India underscores its strategy to capture premium and innovative segments of the smartphone market. The launch is set for July 14, and more details, including pricing and availability, are expected to be revealed at the event.